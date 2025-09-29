Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

VTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 212.26%.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.