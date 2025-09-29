Analysts Set Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target at $18.42

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.4167.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guild Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHLD stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guild has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.