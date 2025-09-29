IREN’s (IREN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

IREN stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IREN by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

