Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.36. Klaviyo has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,276.96. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,329.80. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,288,771 shares of company stock worth $169,116,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after purchasing an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 390,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 84,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

