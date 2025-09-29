Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Citizens Jmp

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citizens Jmp from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a mkt outperform rating on the fintech company’s stock.

DAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Dave Price Performance

DAVE stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 3.94. Dave has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $286.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,167,419.12. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,264.50. This trade represents a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave by 4,933.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

