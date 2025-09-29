Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

