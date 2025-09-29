Wall Street Zen Downgrades Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $342.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.55 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $376.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,914,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10,336.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

