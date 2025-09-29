United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $131.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $114.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

United Airlines stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

