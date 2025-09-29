Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MIR stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 793.50 and a beta of 0.82. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,301,000 after purchasing an additional 322,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,437 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,781 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

