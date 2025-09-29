PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

PVH Stock Up 1.2%

PVH stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,564,000 after buying an additional 246,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 1,296,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 128,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 31.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

