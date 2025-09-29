Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.93.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.51 and its 200 day moving average is $263.57. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $186.96 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.19, for a total value of $50,627.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,224.72. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

