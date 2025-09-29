Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.68. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.26%.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 362.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 92.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,096,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after buying an additional 1,006,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

