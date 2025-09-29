American Rebel Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 3rd (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 3rd. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 2nd.

American Rebel Trading Up 28.2%

Shares of AREB stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $193.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Andrew Ross, Jr. sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104. This trade represents a 99.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

