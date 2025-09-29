Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 298.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,468,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

