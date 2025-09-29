Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

