Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
