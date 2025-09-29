Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 39,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $631,565.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,631.84. This represents a 15.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,030,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,092,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

