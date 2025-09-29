LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $7.90 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

