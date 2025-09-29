FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

FOXA opened at $61.15 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 164,675.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $63,125,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $53,681,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 892,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

