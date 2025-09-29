Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $72.76 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,303.20. This represents a 51.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,619 shares of company stock worth $7,313,448. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4,555.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 174.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

