Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OPAD opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.37. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 132.77%. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

