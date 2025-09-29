Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Trident Digital Tech Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:TDTH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Trident Digital Tech has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.89.
Trident Digital Tech Company Profile
