Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Trident Digital Tech Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TDTH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Trident Digital Tech has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Trident Digital Tech Company Profile

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

