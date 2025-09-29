JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

JFrog Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $5,093,296.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,081,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,412,456.51. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,748 shares of company stock worth $24,783,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JFrog by 7,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

