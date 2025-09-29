Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.33 on Friday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

