Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Fitness Champs Price Performance
NASDAQ FCHL opened at $0.65 on Friday. Fitness Champs has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
About Fitness Champs
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fitness Champs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Fitness Champs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitness Champs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.