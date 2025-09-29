Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Fitness Champs Price Performance

NASDAQ FCHL opened at $0.65 on Friday. Fitness Champs has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

About Fitness Champs

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

