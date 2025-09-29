Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $582.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.45.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 6,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortitude Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $17,536,000. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

