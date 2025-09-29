Stephens Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $43.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Klaviyo stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $109,898.60. Following the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,235.80. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $7,492,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,288,771 shares of company stock worth $169,116,344. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,109,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $52,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 123.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 867,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

