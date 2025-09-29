Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $223.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

JBL opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. Jabil has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,765,580.65. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,416 shares of company stock valued at $18,625,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $9,123,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

