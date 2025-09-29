D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Quince Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quince Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QNCX

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Quince Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.