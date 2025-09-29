Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
Read Our Latest Report on First Merchants
First Merchants Stock Performance
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
First Merchants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 10,900.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Merchants
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.