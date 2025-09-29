Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 10,900.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

