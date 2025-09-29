Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares in the company, valued at $100,326,710.40. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,691 shares of company stock valued at $23,069,965 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11,765.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

