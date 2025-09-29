Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Alector has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alector by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alector by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

