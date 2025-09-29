Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.76.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $669.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $671.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

