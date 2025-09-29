Robert W. Baird Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

CSX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

