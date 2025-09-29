Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 1.8%

CLBT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 60.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at about $5,558,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

