Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 54.67, a current ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

