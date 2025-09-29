Wall Street Zen Upgrades ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ImageneBio from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

ImageneBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMA opened at $7.71 on Friday. ImageneBio has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that ImageneBio will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ImageneBio

In related news, Director Otello Stampacchia bought 267,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $7,999,924.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 454,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,961.80. This trade represents a 142.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita bought 83,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,968.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 287,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,761.50. The trade was a 40.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImageneBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImageneBio in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ImageneBio in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ImageneBio by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImageneBio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImageneBio by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ImageneBio Company Profile

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

