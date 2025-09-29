NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
NOVONIX Trading Down 4.7%
NASDAQ:NVX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
NOVONIX Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NOVONIX
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.