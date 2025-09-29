NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NOVONIX Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:NVX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOVONIX has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get NOVONIX alerts:

NOVONIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.