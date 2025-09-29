Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKS. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price target on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.89 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alkermes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.