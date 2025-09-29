Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.97 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

