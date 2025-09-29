Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 465 to GBX 550 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seplat Energy from GBX 250 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.

About Seplat Energy

Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 282.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 147 and a 12 month high of GBX 286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

