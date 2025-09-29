Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Leerink Partners currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapt Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. Rapt Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

