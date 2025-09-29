Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £50,278.40 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £50,278.40.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £4,246.37.

On Friday, September 5th, Thomas Spain sold 92,346 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £39,708.78.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Thomas Spain sold 109,988 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total value of £48,394.72.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Thomas Spain sold 40,414 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £18,186.30.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 262,626 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £107,676.66.

On Friday, August 1st, Thomas Spain sold 28,907 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total value of £11,562.80.

On Friday, July 18th, Thomas Spain sold 8,480 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £3,900.80.

Staffline Group Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of LON STAF opened at GBX 42 on Monday. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 and a 12 month high of GBX 51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 0.60 EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

