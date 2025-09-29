Time Finance (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £6,386.24 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider James Roberts bought 11,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £6,386.24.

Time Finance Stock Performance

LON:TIME opened at GBX 56.39 on Monday. Time Finance plc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.71.

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Time Finance had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts forecast that Time Finance plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Time Finance

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

