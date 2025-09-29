TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $164.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,618,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,473 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

