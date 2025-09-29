Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 776,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 806,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

