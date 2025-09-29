Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$216.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$179.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$167.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$175.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$175.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.82.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 1.9%

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$191.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.83. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$197.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

