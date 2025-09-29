Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

WFC opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

