Desjardins Analysts Give Americas Silver (TSE:USA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
