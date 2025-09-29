Desjardins Analysts Give Americas Silver (TSE:USA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

USA opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

