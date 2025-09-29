Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $13.67 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 287,657 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 497.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

