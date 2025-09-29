Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the RV manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7,854.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 135,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

